Elon Musk has no easy way out in his fight with the European Commission, which is investigating whether his social network, X, broke rules designed to limit illegal content and misinformation. The billionaire faces determined adversaries in commissioners Thierry Breton and Margrethe Vestager, who have a new legal tool at their disposal. Musk may come to the conclusion that pulling the plug makes sense.

Last month, the Commission issued a preliminary ruling declaring that X had breached the Digital Services Act (DSA), a sweeping new piece of legislation aimed at combating harmful online content. Among other things, Brussels questioned the network’s blue user ticks, which it fears lend false credibility to some accounts. X has expressed disagreement with the Commission’s assessment. Another investigation, into how Musk’s network moderates misinformation and illegal content, is ongoing.

Breton took the unusual step of publicly reminding Musk of the existence of the DSA on his own X account, causing consternation in Brussels but also highlighting the Frenchman’s commitment to the case. The latest possible sanctions include fines equivalent to 6% of revenues.

Much depends on Musk. The DSA gives companies time to improve their systems before the Commission makes a final decision, leaving room to avoid charges. Brussels does not expect a perfect platform that is permanently free of hate speech or disinformation, according to a person familiar with the case. Rather, it wants to see robust processes for removing illegal posts, such as those promoting terrorism, and an overall design that aims to limit the societal risks of rampant disinformation.

The problem is that Musk may struggle to embrace that vision. Compared with the previous leadership of the company formerly known as Twitter, he has been more lenient on controversial posts. A May report from the European Commission said X had cut its team of content moderators by 20% since last October and was covering only seven of the bloc’s 24 official languages.

X is not a signatory to the European code on disinformation, while TikTok, Alphabet, owner of YouTube, and Meta Platforms, owner of Facebook and Instagram, are. A study commissioned in September by the code’s promoters found that disinformation was easiest to discover on X, among the major platforms.

It doesn’t look like Musk is going to change much, as he responded to Breton’s warning with a meme which contained an expletive. Faced with the threat of possible sanctions, continued intransigence would only point in one direction: leaving Europe. The exit would have to be technically possible. Meta’s Threads social networking service, for example, was initially launched without availability for European users.

It’s true that leaving the bloc would mean giving up 67 million registered users, according to figures in X’s latest transparency statement. But it’s doubtful that the network could make much money off of them. The company as a whole had negative free cash flow last summer, and Europe should, in theory, be one of its least profitable regions, given the cost of complying with regulation. Faced with the prospect of heavy penalties or compromising his beliefs, Musk may simply decide that the region isn’t worth the effort.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are his own. The translation, by Pierre Lomba Leblancis the responsibility of FiveDays.

