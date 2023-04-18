United States.- In the blink of an eye it seems that the tycoon Elon Musk He changed his mind about artificial intelligence (AI), because from being one of the businessmen who asked to stop their development, he went on to create a company dedicated to these tools and publicize the name of his own.

It was at the end of last March when it was published by the non-profit organization Future of Life Institute the letter in which technological entrepreneurs signed calling for a halt to the development of artificial intelligence for 6 months, considering that it could be a serious danger to humanity.

Meanwhile, previously the owner of Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX had expressed misgivings about AIemphasizing that it would not be long before they relegated the work done by human beings.

We recommend you

Now, since last week it was revealed that Musk was working on a new project that would precisely involve artificial intelligence. A day later, the record made by the magnate of the company called X.AIbased in Nevada, which would be focused on developing AI.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox New Channelthe second richest man in the world revealed his plans to develop an intelligence called “TruthGPT”which, according to his words, will be an artificial intelligence tasked with seeking the “maximum truth”.

“I’m going to launch something I call TruthGPT, an artificial intelligence that seeks the ultimate truth and tries to understand the nature of the universeElon commented.

Thus, according to the extracts from the interview that have been leaked, the billionaire believes that by launching an AI that cares about understanding the universe, it would not pose a danger to humanity, because I would not want to destroy the population.

“And I think this could be the best path to security, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe,” the mogul details. as filtered.