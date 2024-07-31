According to the criteria of

In response to these results, Several world leaders have already spoken out in protest, including South African businessman Elon Musk, CEO of the social network X, who showed his discontent removing the grey verified badge from the Venezuelan president’s profile, which identifies all the presidents of the world.

Elon Musk attacked Nicolás Maduro through messages on X



The owner of Tesla was not satisfied with removing the grey badge from Nicolás Maduro’s profile, but also lashed out against him through various messages.

Nicolás Maduro was insulted by Elon Musk in X. Photo:EFE Share

“Goodbye Maduro Dictator,” Musk wrote citing a video showing Venezuelan people protesting and tearing down a statue of Hugo Chavez.

Subsequently, The tycoon supported the statements of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, in which he showed his nickname after Edmundo González Urrutia won. “True,” Elon wrote, citing a video of the Venezuelan politician, who was disqualified months ago from running against Maduro.

“People in Venezuela have had enough of this clown”was another message with which the CEO of X spoke out against Maduro.

Along the same lines, Elon Musk proceeded to insult the Venezuelan president, assuring that “the donkey knows more than Maduro.” A statement he later clarified, writing in Spanish: “Sorry for comparing the poor donkey to Maduro. It is an insult to the animal world.”

Elon Musk also made statements in which he assured that the people of Venezuela want change.“If the military supports the will of the people, it’s over for Maduro,” the billionaire said.