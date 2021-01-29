Elon Musk traded his Twitter bio for a single word: bitcoin. And the cryptocurrency market was hit: its value soared $ 5,000 in just one hour, and this Friday it already exceeded 36 thousand dollars.

The funny thing is that didn’t even explicitly tweet– He just changed his bio, in what reads as a supporting interpretation of cryptocurrency.

The consequences were immediate, in the context of a currency that has been rising a lot in recent months despite its high volatility. A few weeks ago it surpassed the value of $ 40,000 briefly, and then began to fall to the barrier of 31,000 and then recover again.

Elon Musk’s new bio: “Bitcoin.” Photo Twitter

What he did after changing his bio was to tweet: “In hindsight, it was inevitable.”

News in development