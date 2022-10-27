It is not news that Mexico It has been one of the growing powers in various areas, it has recently happened with video games and of course, with tourism and factories. For this reason, some foreign entrepreneurs are willing to invest, and it is said that the Elon Musk I would be interested in the state of New Lion.

It is said that the businessman Tesla recently met with the governor of Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garciain the state along with other local officials and Ken Salazar, the ambassador of USA in Mexico. That has been mentioned by sources that have not yet verified that the information is 100% true.

A spokesman for the government of that state bordering the neighboring country, did not want to comment on the matter. For his part, neither Tesla TSLAnor the embassy of state Joined They responded to requests for comment. It is worth commenting that the future owner of Twitter has a somewhat direct interest in the municipality of holy ladybug.

Many media outlets reported that Musk made the visit to Mexico, and who later met with political officials to have talks behind closed doors. There is no comment on how he would be investing, or if he is interested in setting up some type of business with official headquarters in this Latam country.

Via: Mexico News

editor’s note: Definitely this visit by Musk is quite suspicious, I don’t think it’s just to eat and have a laugh with political officials. So surely we will be training what he is up to.