Meta’s new social network would be causing discomfort in other networks and would make the American tycoon angry Elon Musk, who would be applying severe measures to hide the searches of Threads on Twitterfor no apparent reason.

Elon Musk would be censoring those searches that contain the name of the new Meta social network, linked to Instagram. The alleged censorship measure would hide search information that contains the name of Threads, or the links that lead to this platformwhen carrying out this type of search through Twitter, the results obtained would remain blank, as reported in a report The Verge.

When Threads was released to the public, Internet users took the opportunity to share their profiles on other social networks such as Twitter and thus increase their number of followers. And although at first this did not represent any problem, Musk would not have taken the pressure, since Threads and Twitter were comparedand it was said, this would be the end of the blue bird social network.

Although searching for the term “url:threads.net” returns the same results, the situation is slightly different when simply searching for “threads.net”. In this case, Twitter shows results not related to Meta’s social networkAlthough there are tweets that mention the service, no results with links are found.

This raises a possible censorship by Musk towards Threads. Is it a declared battle between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg? The panorama does not propose a concrete answer to this situation, but it is necessary to remember that between the two magnates, there has always been a rivalry.

Before making this apparent decision, Elon Musk would have challenged Zuckerberg to an unconventional “battle”, which includes measuring his members, and let’s not forget when he proposed to fight in the cage. Even during the launch of Threads, the owner of Twitter made posts that Internet users found strange, challenging, and aggressive.

Threads has not been the only network censored by Elon Musk

According to the same report, there is a way to find the links to ThreadsBut it requires some creativity. Typing “url:”threads net”, leaving a space where the point of the URL should go, allows access to the profiles, however, this additional method makes it difficult to find new users on the social network through Twitter.

Although the results are inconclusive, it does raise the possibility that Musk is intentionally censoring Threads. At the moment, this censorship only affects searches on Twitter. However, it would not be the first time Elon has engaged in similar practices, as he previously limited the visibility of tweets with links to Substack and suspended Mastodon’s official account.

Click on the image to get all the special promotions of Amazon.

The relationship between Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Meta, has been tense, with insults in recent tweets and even the proposal of a contest to “measure your penises”. Although it is not clear if the confrontation will continue, the possibility of them solving their problems in a more private way remains in the air.