By court order, Twitter Inc. must give American entrepreneur Elon Musk files from the former general manager of spam and bot accounts that the billionaire referred to in an attempt to refuse to buy Twitter. This is reported business insider on Tuesday, August 16th.

On July 30, it became known that Elon Musk filed a counterclaim against Twitter, whose management had previously sued him for refusing to complete the deal to purchase the social network. As noted, the 164-page lawsuit was filed after the appointment of a five-day trial, during which the court will determine whether the businessman can refuse the previously announced deal.

Earlier, on April 25, it became known that the billionaire would buy a social network and make it private. The deal was valued at $44 billion. Soon, the market downturn led to a drop in technology stocks, including Tesla and Twitter.

On May 13, Musk said that the deal to acquire Twitter was on hold until confirmation was provided that no more than 5% of social network accounts were fake. The businessman was going to evaluate the data according to his own methodology.

In June, Twitter agreed to give Musk’s team access to a vast stream of inside information, including more than 500 million tweets posted each day. At the same time, company management considered that Musk was using the data request as an excuse to exit the deal or to reduce the price. On July 8, Musk pulled out of the deal.

On August 6, Musk said that the resumption of the deal to acquire Twitter is possible if the company demonstrates how the authenticity of accounts on the social network is confirmed.