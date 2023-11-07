Elon Musk He has stayed very busy this year. Not only has he made quite a fuss on Twitter, but he also has his eyes focused on Mexico, where he wants to provide internet to all those who live in rural areas through his company Starlink. Now, it was recently revealed that this goal is one step closer to being a reality.since it has won a tender with the CFE.

According to Reuter, Elon Musk’s satellite company won a tender from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to provide internet service to rural areas of Mexico. The contract, which was competed by two other companies, has a scheduled duration until December 2026 and stipulates a minimum investment of $50.67 million dollarswith a maximum limit of $101 million dollars.

Both the CFE and the Starlink representatives in Mexico They have not yet confirmed whether the contract has been formalizedas expected on October 20, maintaining expectations about how this important connectivity project will develop.

Starlink is a satellite constellation project developed by SpaceX, and aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet access worldwide, so Mexico is a great place for this project to gain greater strength worldwide. We can only wait to see what will happen in the future.

On related topics, Elon Musk has considered shutting down Twitter. Likewise, the numbers on this platform have decreased substantially since Musk bought it.

Editor’s Note:

Although the initiative sounds very promising, Elon Musk has not been able to carry out his latest plans very successfully, so there is a possibility that this tender will not be carried out in the way that many expect, and will end up being another failure for the billionaire.

Via: Reuters