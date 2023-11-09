A few months ago it was confirmed that Xbox users can no longer share their screenshots through the platform. Twitter either x directly, something that made a lot of noise to those who often like to talk about their experiences in games. Something that will soon be replicated with PlayStationand given this doubt, some have already contacted the owner of the social network, that is, Elon Musk.

In fact, it has been thought that these decisions have been carried out due to alleged charges that companies should cover for publications to be made within the short message social network, something that may be far from reality or at least that is what we are told. has made one think Musk. And in a publication of Twitter Daily News where it is confirmed that the video game communities will be held back, he responded with “I’m going to see it.”

I will look into this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2023

It is worth mentioning that on consoles including Nintendo It is quite easy to share captures through different media on each device. Well, they even tell us to link the social network account and then enter the text that we want to accompany the capture. There was also something similar for Facebook of Goalan agreement that was the first to disappear due to the fact that no one uses the platform anymore.

It will be a matter of seeing if in the end Elon Musk correct this part. And the option was mysteriously removed in Xbox a few months after he became CEO of Twitter, and in a couple more days he will pass with PlayStation.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It’s obvious that the people at X would want extra money for these features, since many people use them to share achievements. I’ve seen quite a few people show off PlayStation platinums as if it were a religion.