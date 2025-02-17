Elon Musk during the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States in Washington

As the tycoon progresses, the new version of his artificial intelligence has the ability to reflect on the mistakes he makes to achieve logical coherence in his results

The tycoon Elon Musk announced this Sunday that the launch of Grok 3, the third generation of the artificial intelligence model that drives the ‘chatbot’ of the same name, will take place next Monday, the day in which a practical explanation of its operation.

«Grok 3 launch with live demonstration on Monday night at 8:00 p.m. Pacific, about five o’clock on Tuesday in Spain. The most intelligent AI on the planet «, said the billionaire through a brief message posted on his account in the social network X.

After the announcement, Musk has pointed out that some details are still missing for Ultimar and that the rest of the weekend will pass “perfecting the product with his team.” “I will be disconnected until then,” he concluded.

Grok 3, previously defined by the tycoon as “terrifyingly intelligent”, is the improved version of Grok 2, the most advanced model current In the social network X.









This communication comes after the artificial intelligence company that owns Chatgpt, OpenAi, formally rejected the eve of the purchase offer of 97.4 billion dollars (about 92.8 billion euros) presented by a group of investors headed by Elon Musk himself.