Without mentioning names, the president referred to the businessman when talking about a “billionaire trying to build a rocket”, in a clear allusion to SpaceX

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (April 9, 2024) that billionaires who are “trying to make rockets” To leave Earth, they will have to learn to live on the planet and spend their fortunes to protect the environment. The speech is a clear allusion to businessman Elon Musk, owner of X and also of SpaceX.

“There are even billionaires trying to build a rocket, trying to take a trip to see if they can find some space out there, there isn’t. He will have to learn to live here. And he will have to use a lot of the money he has to help preserve this here. Improving people’s lives”he stated.

Alexandre de Moraes determined on Sunday (Apr 7) the inclusion of Musk, the owner of X, as being investigated in the digital militias investigation, filed in July 2021 and which investigates groups for conduct against democracy.

The minister also opened a new investigation to investigate Elon Musk's conduct. The judge wants the crime of obstruction of justice to be investigated, “including in a criminal organization and incitement to crime”.

First lady Janja da Silva, ministers and even the government leader in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP) criticized the businessman.

“The spoiled neo-fascist billionaire decided to double down and attack the President of the Republic”, stated Randolfe on his profile on X.

Before making an indirect reference to Musk in his speech, Lula declared that to this day there are people who do not understand the importance of protecting the environment and forests.

“Today we have people who do not believe that deforestation, that fires harm planet earth. And many people don't take seriously what maintaining forests means for maintaining the quality of life on this huge house that is our planet. There’s nowhere to run”he said.