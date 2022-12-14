Since these last months, the platform of Twitter It has been quite a disaster for those who use this social network in which these publications are shared, and these problems are due to the decisions of the new owner of the company, Elon Musk. And now, it is confirmed that the number of characters to use will undergo a slight modification.

For a few days it has been rumored that this number will have a change from the current 280 characters to 4,000, something that for many will make the platform lose its essence and design. However, the information had not been confirmed, but Elon Musk He came out to give an answer, which is positive to the user’s question.

And it is — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

Elon, is it true that Twitter is set to increase characters from 280 to 4000? Kindly @elonmusk

It is worth mentioning that this type of modifications for Twitter They are not new to the platform, since a modification from 140 to 280 was made years ago, something that was significant. Of course, it has not been mentioned when this change will begin to take effect, but it could be applied in one of the months of next year.

via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I also think that this is going to take away the meaning of Twitter, since it was about short messages, so now with large publications it is going to compete with Facebook from Meta. Anyway, at least the change won’t be soon yet