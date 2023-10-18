X, formerly Twitter, has announced that it will charge $1 a year to new users of the platform in the Philippines and New Zealand. The program, called “Not A Bot” (not a robot, in English), aims to reduce the number of bots (automated accounts) and thus limit “spam and manipulation” of the social network. The payment of that symbolic annual subscription “is not intended to generate profits,” says the company, but because subscriptions “have proven to be the main solution that works at scale” against the use of bots.

The platform will still allow the creation of new accounts without paying the subscription, but they will not be able to interact: neither publish, nor give I like, nor republish. The only options allowed for new free accounts will be “read only” and follow accounts. Bots may, apparently, continue to be used to inflate follower numbers, but no longer to spread content.

More information

Elon Musk, owner of the platform, has explored the option of all X users paying to use the social network. A few weeks ago, in an interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said that he was considering charging “a small monthly fee” to existing users to remove bots.

X’s decision comes in a few days where misinformation floods the internet due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. One of the measures most promoted by Musk to combat it, the Community Notes, has also announced today that from now on the notes “will require sources” with links. “We have not previously required this, as some notes do not require sources,” the company’s announcement explains. “But such cases are less common and we believe the overall impact of this change will be positive,” he adds.

Musk responded to his company’s announcement by recalling his particular crusade against traditional media: “We’ll have to keep an eye on it. What matters are links to real data sources, not some silly news article. “Many media organizations no longer have a business model or significant circulation: they simply exist as propaganda tools for their owners,” he wrote in X.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.