Elon Musk will change the X verification system again after the denials to Trump on Ukraine

One of the first decisions that Elon Musk made after buying Twitter was to terminate all the agreements with the verification agencies of independent events that worked with the social network. Instead, it implemented an anti-bulge system called community notes. This method does not reduce the virality of the publications labeled as misinformation by specialists, as the previous one did, but is based on the collaborative work of the users to contextualize the tweets with false data with a comment at the foot. No matter how influential the author of the initial publication: if a community note achieves sufficient votes in favor, it will appear as an annex with explanatory information about its claims.

This is how the system has worked, at least, until now, since Musk has announced that he will modify the community notes again after users repeatedly denied a donald Trump’s bully about Ukraine. Specifically, the 4% popular support figure in the country assigned to Volodimir Zelenski, his Ukrainian counterpart, to reaffirm that he is “a dictator.”

After several days in which the tweets that spread that 4% data were contextualized with community notes clarifying that it is false and that the surveys do not support it, the billionaire has questioned the precision of the community and advanced notes that are “Working to fix this.”

“Unfortunately, the community’s notes are increasingly manipulated by traditional governments and media,” Musk said: “It should be absolutely obvious that a survey controlled by Zelenski about its own approval is not credible! If Zelenski were really loved by the Ukrainian people, he would convene elections. He knows that he would lose by win, despite having taken control of all Ukrainian media, so he canceled the elections. ”

“Actually, the Ukrainian people despise it, so they have refused to celebrate elections,” insists Musk, a narrative that denies not only surveys but specialists such as Olga Enuch, professor of Ukrainian politics at the University of Machester. “The Ukrainians want elections at some point in the future, but they understand that in full war they cannot be held. Every time we ask that question, at least 70% of the population believes that Zelenski should continue to be president until the martial law ends, that is, when there is some kind of peace agreement, ” Enuch explained in an interview with Eldiario.es.

“Absolutist of freedom of expression”

Musk, who defined an “absolutist of freedom of expression” after buying the social network and defended that users should carry the singing voice in the denial of bulos above the specialized verifiers, has not clarified how he hopes to “fix” the Community notes. The system has been running for more than two years and the billionaire had praised him on numerous occasions, although his account is one of the most notes.

Currently, to write these appendices in the publications of the rest of the members of X it is necessary to get the range of “verifier user”. To do this, we must have an account with more than 7 months old, have a telephone number associated with it and not have committed recent infractions of the community standards of X. Those who meet the conditions can register in the program to opt for Receive approval of the platform to be verifiers.

At first, verifier users can only assess existing notes. Having valued a sufficient number of existing notes, and that they accumulate enough valuations to be published, X allows them to start sending their own original notes. If these are considered useful by the rest of the users, they will be published next to the original tweets.

The usefulness of the system is being evaluated by the European Union, which forces platforms to have an active type of method to combat misinformation. Recently, Meta announced that he would implement his own community notes on Facebook and Instagram, also renouncing the specialized verifiers system with which he had worked since the Cambridge Analytica scandal.