American entrepreneur, the head of the American companies Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, will become the TV presenter of the evening musical and humorous program Saturday Night Live. This was announced by the NBC TV channel.

Musk will be taking part in the issue, which is scheduled for release on May 8th. Singer Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest of the show.

Earlier, Musk called the delivery of Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on Crew Dragon as a matter of honor. “It will be a matter of honor for us to transport astronauts to [Crew] Dragon “, – said the head of SpaceX, without specifying a specific time frame for when the American spacecraft will be used to send Russians to the ISS.