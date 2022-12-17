Elon Musk is one of the richest men in the world, sometimes the richest, depending on the price of Tesla stock, his main financial asset. With a number of other high profile companies under his wing, including Tesla, Space X, Starlink and Neuralink, he is also the object of global fascination.

Then, of course, there’s his personal story: the 51-year-old billionaire with 10 children between the ages of one and 18. Her first child died at just 10 weeks old. Musk, born in South Africa, has described living with Asperger’s syndrome, a type of autism, and said his main goal in his life is to colonize Mars.

What I’ve learned is that, as is perhaps the case with many of us, there are many different faces to Elon Musk. The persona she projects through his prolific tweets is provocative, controversial, and bombastic.

He loves rude memes, knows that whatever he says will make headlines around the world and enjoys trolling the media with ever more outlandish statements and jokes. He likes to try to push us journalists to write more and more extreme headlines.

In public, he’s learned to be a showman, dancing alongside electric-car-making robots, emerging triumphant from Tesla’s latest gleaming prototype, or being filmed entering Twitter headquarters carrying a sink “Let that sink in” was the joke, reproducing a popular meme.

This Halloween, she attended a party in leather armor, a $7,500 costume called “The Devil’s Champion”. Yet Tallulah Riley, his ex-wife, whom he married twice, described him in the BBC documentary series The Elon Musk Show as “sweet” And “shy”.

Veteran Silicon Valley journalist and author Mike Malone, who has known Mr Musk for 20 years, says he sees “a very private, very intelligent, very introspective and intellectual boy” who spends long transatlantic flights with him reading complex trajectory tables, trying to figure out how to land a spaceship on Mars.

The pair have a long-standing $5 bet on Mr. Musk’s ambition to send people to Mars by 2030. “I said, ‘I don’t think you can do this, but I hope you can. I hope I owe you $5′”says Mr. Malone. “That bet is still hanging in the air.”

Sending people to Mars is a lifelong goal for Mr. Musk. Some say it’s his long-term view, a philosophy favored by some very wealthy people he seeks to act in the interests of billions of people in the distant future, rather than focusing on the immediate needs of the present.

At some point, the human race will have to leave Earth, he says. And his interest in the space is clearly reflected in his existing portfolio of businesses. But where, on Earth, does Twitter fit in?

Mr. Musk answered that question in a tweet this week.

“Social media in general, especially Twitter, was eroding civilization”he wrote. “If civilization collapses before Mars becomes self-sufficient, then nothing else will matter. Human consciousness will be gone.”

Elon Musk: Twitter has “I eroded civilization”

Mr. Musk said that, in the beginning, his goal in buying the platform was to create a 21st century digital and global city square for discussing society’s big issues.

He has written many times about the perceived imbalance under the previous regime, arguing that right-wing views received less visibility from Twitter staff than left-wing ones, distorting the debate and creating echo chambers where no one saw material that challenged their existing point of view.

With a few hand-picked journalists, he published i “Twitter Files”, a select set of internal documents, to support his opinion. The amount of abuse and misinformation thrown around the platform could also be seen as a distraction from the real issues Musk wants to discuss.

But as anyone who has ever tried it will know, navigating the tightrope between allowing free speech and suppressing hateful content is very, very difficult.

Maybe there’s a connection somewhere in Mr. Musk’s mind between Twitter and Neuralink, which he’s trying to create a direct link between the human brain and computers.

Could it be that Twitter is part of his research and that he’s essentially bought himself a living, breathing neural network of 300 million people sharing their lives and opinions, in real time, online?

OK, we’re in the realm of science fiction. But somehow transporting him to another planet would be a way to take human consciousness away from Earth and we know that Mr. Musk likes a challenge.

Mr. Malone may never see his $5e betting against Mr. Musk is generally a bad ideasays entrepreneur Dolly Singh, who worked with him for six years at SpaceX, until 2013.

“As a rule, I would never bet against him”He says. “Anything that is a car, it will undoubtedly win.”

Mr. Musk has been open about preferring engineering and coding to people. Growing up, he didn’t understand that people didn’t necessarily say what they meant, he said at a technology, entertainment, design (Ted) conference in Vancouver last year.

In a text message, released as part of the court records for a lawsuit against Twitter that never actually materialized, he wrote:

“I interface much better with engineers who are able to do hardcore programming than with program managers/MBAs [Master of Business Administration ] types of people and/or frankly I hate doing mgmt stuff [gestione]. I don’t think anyone should be anyone’s boss. But I like to help solve technical/product design problems.”

Mr. Musk has already struggled to try and temper it, too with the promise of a lighter touch than the previous regimen. And Singh isn’t the only observer wondering if it will find it harder to run smoothly than he imagined.

As a businessman and leader, he can be brutal, though probably no more so than other CEOs. Within a week of buying Twitter, he had fired half the workforce. The remainder were asked to sign contracts committing to a work ethic “intense” and long hours of work.

Before Twitter, he was one of the first to call for staff at all his companies to return full-time to their jobs after pandemic-related lockdowns. And it will not tolerate less than 100% commitment from its employees.

Singh describes the Musk he knew as a “incredible leader”determined a “Prove everyone wrong” when told he couldn’t achieve something and, as is often said of him, a phenomenal hard worker.

“Elon wants to live in a world where he works 80 hours a week”He says. “It’s okay for him to say, ‘I expect you to work as hard as I do, because he’s not phoning from the beach, he’s sleeping in a sleeping bag on the factory floor.”

Most people say it burns out after a while, but not him. He’s set up beds at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, ostensibly for his staff, though he’s said to be sleeping there himself. She even shared a photo of her two-year-old son, X, wearing a company pass.

Others who worked with him in the 1990s also recall his tremendous work ethic. He was furious, one said, that no one was in the office at 9:00 pm on a Friday night.

Singh says time is Elon Musk’s most precious possession. “Think about what it’s worth, per second”, He says. You don’t have to reckon to know it’s mouth watering, yet right now she’s pouring it all out on Twitter. It doesn’t make much sense, or at least maybe it just doesn’t make sense to me.

Mr. Malone won’t have to spend your $5 yet, I assure you.