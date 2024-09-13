Colombian President Petro Accuses Elon Musk of Nazi Tendencies

Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused American businessman Elon Musk of Nazi leanings and said that he could close his account on social network X at any time. RIA Novosti quotes the politician’s words.

“Where I express my thoughts, there is a person inclined to Nazism, Elon Musk, who will close my account at any moment. So Pinochet’s thesis “silence in the face of barbarity” is applicable as never before,” the head of state emphasized.

Petro pointed out that in the modern world, social networks have shown their alternative possibilities, and now the richest people are acquiring them.

Earlier, Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court ruled to suspend the operation of Musk’s social network. The decision was made after the entrepreneur refused to appoint a legal representative for X in the country. Now, users of the social network in Brazil will be fined.