Elon Musk said on Thursday (10) that he does not rule out the possibility of Twitter going bankrupt. The statement was made at a meeting with company officials, according to The Information.

Musk’s statement came after several top executives at the company resigned because they disagreed with his management. Among them is the head of trust and security, Yoel Roth, who was considered one of Musk’s trusted people. Information security director Lea Kissner and privacy director Damien Kieran also left the company.

In the meeting with some employees, Musk said the company could have negative net cash flow of several billion dollars, and added that bankruptcy is not out of the question. An official familiar with the matter said that Twitter’s current situation “looks like chaos.”

data privacy

One of Twitter’s biggest problems today is with data privacy. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said it was “following recent developments on Twitter with deep concern.”

The company agreed in May of this year to pay the agency a fine for violating users’ data privacy, using their information for advertising without consent. If Twitter repeats the error, the fines could be billions.

In an internal message, a Twitter employee said that Musk’s management could force engineers to make poor decisions for users’ data privacy. This explains the departure of several executives from the company’s privacy area.

Alex Spiro, the current head of Twitter’s Legal Department and Musk’s trusted attorney, reportedly said the billionaire is “not afraid of the FTC.”

“No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees,” the FTC said in a US press release.