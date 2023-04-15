Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly plans to pitch his own rival to ChatGPT, even as the alarm is sounding about the “dangerous” potential of advanced artificial intelligence – warning that it could destroy human civilization if left unchecked.

Musk is already assembling a team of AI researchers and engineers and talking to investors about how to invest money in a generative AI project that would directly compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with his plans.

However, the head of Tesla and SpaceX – who was an early supporter of OpenAI – issued a dire prediction about AI’s destructive capabilities in an interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News, due to air on the night of Monday.

“AI is more dangerous than, say, poorly managed aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production,” Musk said in a short excerpt from the interview.

“In the sense that it has the potential – however small that probability may be considered, but it’s not trivial – it has the potential to destroy civilization,” added Musk.

Musk’s pursuit of an AI project is attracting attention, given his vocal warnings about the technology. Last month, Musk joined more than 1,000 experts in signing an open letter advocating a six-month pause in the development of advanced AI systems.

The letter argued that the pause was necessary to protect the public until proper security protocols were developed and evaluated by independent industry experts.

Experts cited potential risks, including the spread of “propaganda and falsehood”, job losses, the development of “non-human minds that may eventually outsmart, outsmart, and replace us” and the risk of “loss of control of our civilization”.

The letter’s detractors, including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, argue that a six-month lull in AI development would allow international rivals to gain a crucial advantage over the US.

Musk has “secured thousands of high-powered GPU processors from Nvidia” that will help his goal of building an AI language model similar to ChatGPT, according to the FT report.

The billionaire reportedly hired Igor Babuschkin, a prominent researcher who recently left Alphabet’s DeepMind AI unit, parent company Google, along with a handful of others.

The project is said to be operating separately from Twitter and Tesla, which Musk owns, although he may draw on resources from his business empire to help with its development.

“Many people are investing in this. . . it’s real and they’re excited about it,” a source told the FT about Musk’s project.

Musk’s comments to Carlson weren’t the first time the tycoon has warned of an impending AI-triggered doomsday.

In February, Musk called AI “one of the biggest risks to the future of civilization”.

“AI is a plus or a minus – it has great promise, great capability, but it also brings great danger,” Musk said during an appearance at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

“I mean, you look at, say, the discovery of nuclear physics. You had nuclear power generation, but also nuclear bombs,” she added.

Musk co-founded OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, although he left the board of directors and has no stake in the organization.

Insider first reported that Musk recently purchased 10,000 graphics processing units as part of an early-stage generative AI project.