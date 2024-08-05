Elon Musk he stated that his company Neuralink can use the neural implants to make you play video games better than pro players, in a couple of years.

Musk’s words on Neuralink

“We feel pretty confident that, maybe within the next year or two, someone with a Neuralink implant will be able to surpass a pro gamer“, says Musk. “Because the reaction time would be faster.”

Musk insists that one of the main goals is to somehow increase the “output speed” of humansthat is, the speed at which our brains send signals to the chip, and believes that there is the potential to reach “three, six and maybe even more orders of magnitude.” He also agrees with Fridman’s prediction that “hundreds of millions” of people will have Neuralinks within “the next two decades.”

Musk then states that one of the other uses of Neuralink is the possibility of upload your memories so you don’t lose them. Asked if this will change the human experience, Musk says that “yes, we would be something different. Some sort of futuristic cyborg… it’s not very far away, but in 10-15 years, this kind of thing [accadranno]”.

Then we talk about the Medical uses of Neuralink: “If neurons are damaged in the spinal cord or neck, as was the case with our first two patients, the first thing you want to do is fix the fundamental damage to the neurons in the spinal cord, neck, or brain itself,” Musk explains. “So our second product is called Blindsight, which is to enable people who are completely blind, who have lost both eyes or their optic nerve, or who simply cannot see at all, to be able to see by directly triggering neurons in the visual cortex.”

Musk then speculated that Neuralink could one day “solving” schizophrenia and that Blindsight could later be used to enhance normal human vision (“I think you could get resolution beyond that of human eyes… you could see ultraviolet, infrared, have eagle eyesight, whatever you want”).

“If you have thousands of people using it for years and the risk is minimal, then maybe at that point you can say, ‘OK, let’s go for human-scale augmentation,'” Musk says. “So we’re not just going for people to be able to communicate as fast as normal humans. We’re going for people who are quadriplegics, or who have lost the connection between their brain and their body entirely, to be able to communicate faster than normal humans. While we’re at it, why not? Let’s give people superpowers.“.

