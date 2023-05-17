During an interview granted to CNBC, Tesla CEO Elon Musk defended his right to flame on Twitter, the social network he bought and on which he has always been extremely sincere, with the result of infuriating anyone in recent years . And there’s more: Musk said that he doesn’t even worry about losing money, just to write what he wants on his social network. In recent days, Musk has published a series of problematic tweets about the Texas shooting on May 16, praising the conspiracy, and shortly before he was accused for the umpteenth time of anti-Semitism after declaring that George Soros “hates humanity ”. In recent years, Musk has tweeted about everything, going heavy on race, religion, crime, sexual and gender identity, and any other thorny subject he could choose. Musk told CNBC that although shareholders and some of his followers are begging him to stop tweeting, he has no intention of doing so despite the loss of money.

During the interview, Musk also reiterated how he is absolutely against smart working, which he immediately revoked for Tesla workers as early as July 2022. “I firmly believe that work is more productive when it’s in person. The fact that it is unfair to workers who wish to work from home is idiotic,” he said. “Since someone who brings food or builds houses cannot work from home, no one else should do it. If you want to work at Tesla, Twitter or SpaceX, you simply show up for work every day.”