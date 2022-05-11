When entrepreneur Elon Musk buys Twitter, he wants to reverse the Twitter ban of former President Donald Trump. Trump has been blocked from the network after his tweets about the storming of the Capitol.

“I don’t think it was right to block Trump from the network. It was the morally wrong choice and led to Trump being silenced,” Musk said at a conference on the future of the car. Tesla boss said confidence in the company would be undermined if people were permanently banned from Twitter.

Twitter, as well as other platforms like Facebook, has blocked Trump’s account in response to his tweets about the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. That he had called on his supporters to storm the Capitol to sabotage the election results, was the last straw for those companies.

After being banned from Twitter and Facebook, the former president set up his own social network, Truth Social, which launched in February and has yet to get off the ground. In late April, Trump announced that he will not return to Twitter, even if he gets his account back as a result of Musk’s takeover of the social media company. “I hope Musk takes over Twitter and makes improvements. He’s a good man, but I’ll stay on my own platform.” See also France's party landscape: Macron is pretty lonely in the middle

Elon Musk, founder of electric automaker Tesla and space company SpaceX, is in the process of finalizing his takeover of Twitter. In total, he will pay $44 billion for the platform. The sale is expected to be completed in the next three to six months.