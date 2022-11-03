These days Twitter has become a trend but not for positive reasons, since many users have chosen to move to other pages such as Mastodon now what Elon Musk owns the platform. His first move was wanting to charge $20 USD for user verification, and now, there is talk that he has plans to add monetized videos to timelines.

According to media reports such as Washington Postthe paid video feature allows creators to charge for their content and gives Twitter a part of the fee. The internal emails provided also highlight legal compliance concerns, and the product trust team at Twitter identified this as high risk.

Monetization options include preset amounts, with options of $1, $2, $5, and $10 to unlock a video. Users can still interact with the content by doing it, but the video is blurry until paid. Something that could be quite similar to the publications that are made on pages like onlyfans and more.

The report was unable to confirm whether the feature was a project released before or after the Musk will buy Twitter, but this has not been shy about changing things. In addition to those plans for a verification fee. To this would be added the part of using benefits if you want to pay for the blue popcorn.

And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

There will be a paywall for publishers willing to work with us.

Via: IGN

Publisher’s note: These types of decisions may lead people to stop following their creators, since the platform may not lend itself to that. But at the end of the day it will be the users who decide whether Musk can go ahead with his plans or not. Since they can choose to pay absolutely nothing.