On the occasion of the inauguration of the Tesla Gigafactory in Texas, company CEO Elon Musk has returned to talk about a project launched as an idea a couple of years ago but never tackled again: robotaxis. Tesla would therefore like to create self-driving electric taxis, with completely autonomous driving, without stopping to supply only the vehicles: Tesla taxis could become a fleet managed directly by the company, to compete with services such as Uber and Lyft in the USA. Musk didn’t go into too much detail but did say that the vehicles in question will have a “rather futuristic” look. This is not something that will see the light anytime soon, as Tesla is still finalizing its fully self-driving Full Self Driving vehicles, which are supposed to serve as the basis for the aforementioned robotaxis.

During the presentation Musk also returned to talk about other Tesla projects for 2023, starting with the Cybertruck, which also appeared on stage presented by Tesla head of design Franz von Holhausen, passing through the Semi electric truck and the new Tesla Roadster. The first version of Optimus, the humanoid assistant robot, is also expected to be launched in 2023. For 2022, Tesla aims to bring production to full capacity at the new factory in Texas, which together with the one recently inaugurated in Germany will give an important acceleration to the company’s chain.