As soon as Elon Musk hears Twitter, the Tesla boss wants to lift former US President Donald Trump’s ban.

San Francisco – Tech billionaire Elon Musk wants the former US President banned donald trump by Twitter after the intended takeover of the short message service. “I would lift the ban,” he said in a video interview at a Financial Times event on Tuesday (May 10). Twitter, which Musk wants to take over for $44 billion, was banned by Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Musk called the decision of the short message service, the voted-out US President, who indirectly called for the storming of the Capitol via Twitter and who repeatedly gave false news about alleged election fraud via his channel, “morally wrong and just stupid”.

Potential Twitter takeover: Musk wants to let Trump back on Twitter – he says he doesn’t want to

Musk said that banning Trump from Twitter was a mistake because a large part of the US population did not agree with it. And it didn’t mean that the ex-president was no longer able to make himself heard. The populist republican had come to about 80 million Twitter followers at the end of his tenure.

Trump recently said he didn’t want to go back to Twitter, even if he could. The presence on the platform could, however, for a possible candidature of the then 78-year-old be important in the 2024 presidential election. Trump used Twitter very actively to mobilize his fans and create atmosphere. He has been trying to set up his own social media platform for some time, but is struggling with start-up problems.

Twitter deal for 44 billion US dollars: Musk has not yet been determined as the new owner

It will be some time before it becomes clear whether Musk can even take over Twitter. The head of the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the aerospace company SpaceX agreed with the Twitter board of directors around 44 billion dollar deal, but is still dependent on enough shareholders wanting to sell him their shares. Twitter and Musk aim to complete the acquisition by the end of the year.

In a video published by EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, Musk acknowledged the new rules that the European Union has drawn up for Internet companies. Breton said he explained to Musk the Digital Services Act – which obliges big internet companies to take down illegal content as soon as they become aware of it. With that, Musk explained, he was “on the same wavelength”. (iwe/ska with dpa/afp)