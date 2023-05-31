AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

5/30/2023 – 5:22 PM

Share



The American millionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, expressed, this Tuesday (30), the desire to expand his business in China, during a meeting with Chancellor Qin Gang, in Beijing, informed the Chinese diplomacy.

“China is committed to creating a better market-oriented, rule-of-law and internationalized business environment,” Qin told the businessman.

According to Chinese diplomacy, Musk told Qin that Tesla “wants to continue developing its activities in China”. The tycoon’s visit is the first to the Asian country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Visits by international executives who promote “a better understanding of China and mutually beneficial cooperation” are welcome, added a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry.

Electric vehicle company Tesla announced in April that it would build a new battery factory in Shanghai, its second in that city. The unit is expected to start production in the second quarter of 2024, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Relations between the millionaire and Beijing raised questions in Washington. US President Joe Biden said last November that the Tesla boss’s ties to foreign countries “deserve” scrutiny.

“Tesla remains aggressively focused on expanding its presence in China, which remains the goose that lays the golden eggs,” said analysts at investment firm Wedbush Securities.

Electric and hybrid car sales have doubled in 2022 and will account for more than a quarter of all vehicles sold, a record level, according to the China Federation of Automobile Manufacturers (CPCA). Government support for electric vehicles, along with growing consumer interest, has allowed Chinese companies to dominate the domestic market, the largest in the world.

While Tesla remains the world’s biggest seller of electric cars, the popularity of Chinese brands has soared in recent years. Automaker BYD, one of China’s most famous electric car brands, announced in March that it had multiplied its net profit by five over the course of 2022.

Tesla saw its profit retreat in the first quarter, despite a significant increase in its sales due to falling prices.























