The volatility of cryptocurrencies was more than evident when this Saturday, During his “Saturday Night Live” appearance, billionaire Elon Musk rated Dogecoin -the doggy currency that started as a joke- as a scam.

After an abrupt fall in its price, a few hours on Monday it rebounded again, when it was announced that the crypto was going to be used to finance a mission to the Moon. Mars jumped again when Musk asked in a tweet if it could also be used to buy a Tesla.

Thus, the cryptocurrency that was launched as a meme in 2013 recovered part of Monday’s losses by reporting that SpaceX se pledged to accept a payment composed solely of Dogecoin.

The Canadian company Geometric Energy Corporation would use the digital currency to cover the cost of shipping a 40-kilo satellite aboard the Doge-1 mission. It has a takeoff date in early 2022.

“This is not a joke,” emphasized Samuel Reid, executive director of Geometric at CNN, about the agreement with the aerospace firm, without going into details about how or why that commitment was reached.

According to the vice president of Geometric Energy, the transaction aims to “demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and lay the foundation for interplanetary trade”.

The announcement comes on the heels of a cryptocurrency sell-off that was depreciated by more than 40% after Musk referred to it as “a scam” during his depressing performance on Saturday Night Live.

In the days leading up to Musk’s television appearance, the price of Dogecoin it had skyrocketed so much on the popular Robinhood app that the company released a statement Sunday morning. to say that he was working on solving the cryptocurrency processing problems.

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, is one of the people who has most influenced the price and popularity of the digital currency since, in the last year, its value has risen 19,000%.

Even though there is a person of unknown identity, holds 28.69% of Dogecoin coins (figure close to 2,100 million dollars), most users do not like so much popularity and instability referring to its economic value.

Too much volatility

The fluctuation of this digital currency gave a complete sample of its oscillation when Elon Musk published a poll on Twitter in which he raised the possibility of accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment at Tesla and its price rose 20%.

The dogecoin went from 46 cents to 54 cents after Musk’s tweet, according to with Bloomberg. However, cut the initial earnings and hover around 50 cents.

The survey on Twitter received more than 500,000 votes in the first 20 minutes after its publication. ANDn total, more than 2.7 million people have voted in the course of the morning.

An overwhelming majority, 77% of those surveyed, answered “yes” to Musk’s question, while just 23% were against accepting the digital currency developed by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer.

