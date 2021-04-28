Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to turn every home into a distributed power plant that would generate, store and even return energy to network, all with products manufactured by your company.

This new energy policy of the company was revealed this Monday by Musk during a call with investors. As revealed by the site TechCrunch, the company’s strategy aims to scale these energy businesses by appealing to public services.

“This is a prosperous future for both Tesla and the utilities,” he said during the meeting. And he added: “If this is not done, utility companies will stop serving their customers. They won’t be able to. “

To reinforce his sayings, Elon Musk recalled the continued blackouts in California last summer and the most recent grid failure in Texas as evidence that network reliability has become a major concern.

Powerwall, the super battery for the home



Starting next week, Tesla Solar Panels & Solar Roof will only be sold as an integrated product * with * Tesla Powerwall battery – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2021

Last week, the company changed its website to prevent customers from buying only the solar energy panels or its Powerwall energy storage product and instead require a comprehensive system.

Musk later announced the move in a tweet, stating that “solar energy will be powered exclusively to Powerwall” and that “Powerwall will connect only between utility meter and house panel, allowing for super simple installation and seamless whole house backup during utility outages. “

Musk’s argument is that the network would need more power lines, more power plants and larger substations to fully decarbonize using renewable energy plus storage. Distributed residential systems, using Tesla products, will provide a better energy system, according to Musk.

Powerwall, the battery that Tesla introduced in 2015 to store alternative energy.

Far from being another of his eccentricities, the words of the CEO of Tesla were supported in part by recent studies of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which found that the US can achieve a zero-carbon grid with more than double its transmission capacity.

Meanwhile, the Princeton University showed that the country may need to triple its transmission systems by 2050 to achieve net zero emissions.

Elon Musk’s energy dream

South African billionaire imagines a radically different electrical network system than the one we have in our homes, which is centrally controlled and managed by network operators, independent organizations such as the California Independent System Operator or the Texas Electrical Reliability Council, in the United States.

However, his vision is plagued with bureaucratic and logistical challenges. Public services and regulatory policy would have to figure out how to handle a large influx of so-called “distributed energy resources”such as solar panels on residential roofs, which can go against long-established business models.

It is important to note that if renewable energies plus storage will be sufficient by themselves to decarbonize the power grid it is a controversial question.

Many experts believe that the land-use demands, storage requirements, and intermittency issues of renewables may render its role as the country’s main generator of electricity a pipe dream.

But Musk was long optimistic about adopting a renewable energy plus storage model. Last July he tweeted about it that “physics favors electric transport, batteries for stationary storage and solar / wind energy for power generation.”

