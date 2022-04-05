On April 4 it was revealed that Elon Musk became Twitter’s majority shareholder. This after acquiring shares for 9.2% of the renowned social network, in which he remains very active. This made many think that it would implement some changes.

In the past, Elon Musk expressed some dissatisfaction with Twitter. He even polled his millions of followers regarding their perception of the platform and freedom of expression. Now that his investment has been disclosed, it seems that he already has a move planned.

Elon Musk may already know his first act as majority shareholder

Through your account Twitter, Elon Musk He made a new poll to his followers. This time it’s to find out if they’d like to see an edit button added to tweets in the future. Those who use this network know that once you make a post you cannot change it. If you made a mistake, the only option is to delete it and write it again.

Most votes are in favor of adding this option. This could indicate that Elon Musk will use your newfound influence on the platform to get them to add this feature. It is worth mentioning that several followers not only voted, they also left recommendations, which the businessman could also take into account.

One of them says that it should be allowed, but within a time limit. Between five and ten minutes after posting it. In addition to that there should be a record of what was edited. This in order that those who wrote controversial things do not edit it later and pretend to be ignorant. Elon Musk He replied that it was a reasonable request.

These changes could become a reality very soon. After all, the current CEO from Twitter, Parag Agrawal, welcomed him to Elon Musk to your board of directors. He also indicated that they had conversations that ‘demonstrated the great value it will add‘ businessman. What other changes do you think he has planned?

For more about technology, we recommend:

Don’t stop following us on Google news.

[Fuente]