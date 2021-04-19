Satellite Internet Starlink will become mobile by the end of the year. About this in his Twitter said the founder of SpaceX Elon Musk (Elon Musk).

Answering the question about whether the terminal for receiving Starlink satellite Internet will be mobile, Elon Musk answered in the affirmative. “The terminal will be mobile so you can move it anywhere or use it on the move in a camper van or truck,” Musk said. The entrepreneur promised that Starlink will remove the restriction on geolocation by the end of the year. However, Musk said he wants to launch several more satellites into space to provide better coverage and update the software.

At the moment, Starlink subscribers cannot transfer the terminal to receive a signal from satellites to another address other than the one stated in the contract. To get access to satellite Internet from Elon Musk, you still need to make a request to the company to participate in the beta testing program.

At the same time, in March, Musk was asked if he plans to transfer Starlink receiver modules to his cars. Founder of SpaceX and Tesla statedthat at the moment it is not possible to connect electric cars to satellite Internet, since the terminal is rather bulky.

In early April, it became known that the speed of data transmission through the satellite Internet of Elon Musk increased from 44 to 46-47 megabits per second. An American entrepreneur spoke about increasing speed and reducing delays in March. The first batch of satellites of the global network project Starlink was launched in May 2019.