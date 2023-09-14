The result, however remarkable, was also published on Twitter by Musk himself, evidently satisfied with the costume developed for Amber Heard, which apparently required a lot of two months of work . In fact, it seems that the project was carried out properly, through a personal development of the costume which required a considerable amount of time.

There is also a particular reference to his passion for video games in his recent biography Elon Musk published by Walter Isaacson, in which it emerges that the tycoon requested ad Amber Heard his partner at the time, to show herself in a Mercy cosplay from Overwatch .

Amber Heard had a romantic relationship with Elon Musk from 2016 to 2017, a period in which they both evidently also had something to do with Overwatch. In fact, the similarity between the actress and the supporting heroine of the Blizzard game is also notable from the photo published on Twitter.

“I think I might be considered a geek at this point,” Hard reportedly told Isaacson, author of Musk’s biography. However, this is not the only reference to video games in the biography in question, given that the topic is also touched on in other cases.

“Elon loves fire and sometimes he gets burned,” Heard told Isaacson, as demonstrated by the Tesla boss’s fascination with Elden Ring and in particular with the Caelid region. It should be noted that the photo of Mercy’s cosplay from Overwatch was published by Elon Musk in the last few hours on Twitter, responding in his style to the requests of some users to see it, after the information leaked through the biography.