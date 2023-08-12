Eventually it will actually happen. There cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg – which we had already told you about – will and will truly take place in Italy, even if it doesn’t really seem like it will be in Rome. The owner of Twitter (or X if you want to use the new name) shared new information via the social network, followed by Gennaro Sangiuliano (Minister of Culture of the Italian Republic).

In a series of tweets, Musk wrote: “The fight will be run by my foundations and Zuck’s (not the UFC). Live stream will be on this platform [ndr, Twitter] and Meta [ndr, proprietaria di Facebook, Instagram…]. All you will see will be Ancient Rome, so nothing modern. I spoke to the Prime Minister of Italy and the Minister of Culture. I agree with the choice of this epic setting.”

He then adds: “Everything will be done respecting the past and present of Italy“.