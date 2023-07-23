From Silicon Valley to the MMA ring via social media pages, the battle between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg never seems to have been so lively, to the point of stroking the idea that this challenge can only end after a physical fight complete with a digital gauntlet. Beyond the match proposals and other competitions of various kinds proposed by Musk to Zuckerberg, the clash between the two today is taking place above all at an entrepreneurial level between two of their many creatures, specifically between Twitter, purchased by Musk in 2022 for the sum of 44 billion dollars, and Threads, Zuckerberg’s latest novelty that many have seen as a response to the social network.

For months, many users have been critical of Twitter’s new line, which has rehabilitated banned users, introduced the paid blue check, left thousands of workers at home and raised debate around the nature of freedom of speech and the transparency of the previous management of the social network also through the dissemination of the so-called “Twitter Files”, as well as facing a sharp drop in advertising revenue. If this policy has strengthened the presence of some users, it has left others bewildered who have thus begun to look around, looking for alternatives ranging from Mastodon to Telegram. And as has often happened in the past, faced with the bewilderment of users, Zuckerberg has tried to offer an answer which this time has found form in Threads.

The new platform, which was born as an offshoot of Instagram, aimed at users of this social network, has functions very similar to those of Twitter and is not currently available in Europe. In the United States and in other countries where it is already available, it exceeded the psychological threshold of one hundred million subscribers in a few days, and it would be enough for about a quarter of the two billion Instagram users to decide to activate a Threads account to have numbers on par with Musk’s social network: overtaking is therefore definitely within Zuckerberg’s reach. However, numbers are not everything, as evidenced by the certainly not memorable experience of Google+, the social network that was supposed to wage war against Facebook but, despite having seriously undermined its numbers, turned out to be a beached whale that has never managed to involve its very many users too much. Therefore, only the number of subscribers is not enough, if their activity remains limited.

Duel in Silicon Valley

The ongoing clash between Musk and Zuckerberg, however, is not simply an entrepreneurial struggle between two visionaries who control companies that boast users in every corner of the planet and control an impressive flow of data, but the mirror of the centrality of Silicon Valley in American and global society, of the different visions within it and of what this represents for the geopolitical struggle between the United States and China.

When technology companies exploded in the 1990s, the government simply let them grow without exerting particular influence on them, in a world that seemed increasingly unipolar to American traction and in which the role of the state in the free market in this sector seemed destined to be marginal. However, once the storm of the dotcom bubble has passed, a technological challenge has increasingly emerged between Washington and Beijing in the first place, the role of Silicon Valley has become increasingly crucial for the interests of the state.

Today, data and artificial intelligence, among other things, represent a fundamental challenge for any world power. Although the giants of Silicon Valley and Washington have very close relationships (just look at the recent space adventures of Musk and Jeff Bezos or the supply of Starlink satellites to Ukraine), there is not always the unity of views that some would like, neither in Silicon Valley and the government, nor among the technological giants. For example, Musk, a particularly unpredictable figure, has recently been very critical of artificial intelligence, one of the sectors in which he is investing the most at the moment. Zuckerberg, for his part, had to put a stop to his vision of a hyper-connected world, slowing down the Metaverse project, a very close-up project for the founder of Facebook who, not surprisingly, chose “Meta” as the name of his company.

Not just America

The clash around Twitter and Threads between Zuckerberg and Musk, however, must not misrepresent one important thing. Although many of us have accounts on Silicon Valley social networks that govern fundamental aspects of our lives, the global map of social networks, however America-centric, also speaks Chinese and more than one might think, also thanks to the vast population of the country. And not only for TikTok, which has landed on the western stage as something new and at times exotic, but also for many other realities, starting with WeChat, a social network with over one billion and 300 million users that allows not only to exchange messages but also to carry out payments and activities of everyday life, testifying to how integrated this platform is in Chinese society.

But we could mention many others, from Weibo, with functions similar in part to Facebook and Twitter, up to Kuaishou, QQ and Qzone, all with hundreds of millions of active users. All with Russia, its VK and the popularity of Telegram in the middle, despite the fact that the latter has moved its base between the British Virgin Islands and Dubai. China and Russia which, not surprisingly, also prefer not to use American search engines, Google in primis, but the indigenous ones Baidu and Yandex: those who have the ambition to lead a geopolitical space do so primarily through technology.

And Europe? The great absentee in geopolitics seems to be her, but Brussels also wanted to play a more bureaucratic and perhaps rearguard role. If in California or China the challenges were above all at a technological level, in Europe they were in fact above all at a regulatory level for the protection of data and privacy, and tools such as the GDPR go in this direction. In the game of social media and technology, everyone plays with the cards at their disposal.