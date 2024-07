Elon Musk, owner of X, responded to a post by María Corina Machado, leader of anti-Chavismo | Photo: Steve Jurvetson/Wikimedia Commons

American billionaire Elon Musk expressed support this Saturday (27) for the opposition in the Venezuelan presidential election, which takes place on Sunday (28).

The businessman responded to a post on X by dictator Nicolás Maduro’s biggest opponent, María Corina Machado, and wrote that “it’s time for Venezuelans to have the chance for a better future.”

Former congresswoman María Corina is not eligible, but she is a central figure in anti-Chavismo. Before winning the primaries last year, she was considered ineligible to run for public office for 15 years.

The decision was made by the Comptroller General of Venezuela, which, due to the dictatorial regime imposed in Venezuela, is controlled by Maduro. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela confirmed the ineligibility of the former deputy.

The Venezuelan woman supports Edmundo González, the main opposition candidate who has appeared ahead of Maduro in most polls.

To prevent his departure from power, the dictator has been intensifying threats and repression on the eve of the elections.

After threatening the country with “civil war” and “bloodbath” if he did not win, the Bolivarian vetoed the presence of international observers invited by the opposition. Numerous cases have been reported on social media by politicians from Latin American countries who have been prevented from entering Venezuela.

Among these cases, parliamentarians from Spain, Argentina, Colombia and Ecuador reported that they were prevented by the dictatorial regime from entering the country to observe the presidential election.