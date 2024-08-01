For Nicolas Maduro, Elon Musk is a “new archenemy” who wants to invade Venezuela “with his rockets.” While the tycoon, owner of the social network X, considers the Venezuelan president a “clown” whom he compares to a “donkey.”

The exchange of insults between the two broke out in X after the questioned results of the Venezuelan elections on July 28 revealing their mutual anger to millions of Internet users.

It all began when Musk began posting messages denouncing alleged electoral fraud in Venezuela. Among the messages forwarded by Musk were those of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado and other leaders with whom Musk has long shown great rapport, such as Argentina’s Javier Milei or El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele.

Musk even ventured to republish an old poster from the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in which Maduro’s face appears and a reward of 15 million dollars for anyone who helps arrest him.

The billionaire abandoned the habit of writing in English and wrote in Spanish with spelling mistakes: “Goodbye Dictator Maduro (sic)” along with a video of protesters tearing down a statue of Hugo Chávez.

Even before the vote, Musk posted: “It’s time for the Venezuelan people to have the opportunity for a better future. Support Maria Corina!”, referring to the charismatic leader, protagonist of the opposition campaign for the presidential elections.

Of course, Maduro did not hesitate to respond and the exchange of words soon took on the tone of a kind of street fight.

In a televised public event, Maduro described Musk – owner of Tesla and Space X – as “the godfather of the Latin American extreme right” and that in reality “he is desperate and would like to come with his rockets and his army to invade Venezuela” after already “controlling Argentina and Ecuador.”

There Maduro took on a defiant tone: “Elon Musk, whoever messes with me, dries up! (…) Do you want a fight? I’m not afraid of you! Wherever you want, in the neighborhoods… If you want, I want it!” he snapped, after elevating Musk to the category of “our new arch-enemy.”

It was Musk himself who reposted the video where Maduro challenged him, accompanying it with an insult: “Maduro el Burro” (Maduro the Donkey), then he said “The donkey knows more than Maduro” (both in Spanish), and finally, not happy with the harsh tone, he concluded: “Sorry for comparing the poor donkey to Maduro. It’s an insult to the poor animal” (also in Spanish).

Nicolás Maduro at the headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice. Photo:AFP

What’s behind the fight between Maduro and Musk?

Musk and Maduro are two figures who often seek confrontations with those they consider their enemies. A billionaire and Trump supporter, Musk is everything that Chavismo claims to detest, while, for the businessman, Maduro is the representation of the leader who impedes economic development and the free market.

“Both Musk and Maduro like to stand out and seek confrontations. For Musk, it is an opportunity to show his interest in democracy. For Maduro, fighting with one of the richest men in the world is a distraction from the multiple crises facing Venezuela,” Michael Shifter, associate professor of Latin American studies at Georgetown University, told this newspaper.

On the one hand, Maduro and Chavismo face unprecedented pressure from the international community to reveal the results that gave them victory at the polls on Sunday. The opposition and international observers believe that the Venezuelan government is putting forward a strategy to avoid publishing the true results.

Meanwhile, with almost 192 million followers, Musk has become an influential voice on Twitter, formerly known as X, which he bought in 2022 for $44 billion. In recent years, the businessman has begun to classify himself as a figure aligned to the right of the ideological spectrum, supporting leaders such as Javier Milei, Jair Bolsonaro, Nayib Bukele and Donald Trump, and criticizing, on the contrary, figures such as Maduro.

Elon Musk. Photo:X: Elon Musk /EFE /Social media capture

In fact, the newspaper The New York Times described Musk as follows: “Musk has repeatedly used a piece of his business empire — the social network X — to voice support for politicians like Milei, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and India’s Narendra Modi. On the platform, Musk has backed their stances on gender issues, celebrated their opposition to socialism and aggressively confronted their enemies.”

But Maduro has also taken advantage of his traction on social media.

With 4.8 million followers on X, and the fact that Chavismo usually launches campaigns through digital media to have direct communication with its followers, the Venezuelan president has promoted digital campaigns such as when he launched #NicoLike and #YoSigoAMaduro, with which he tried to mobilize his bases.

In fact, over the last three days since the international community began to question the results, Maduro has published nearly 20 tweets on X. And, according to data from the same platform, between them they have accumulated nearly 20 million views, which means that each of the posts was seen by approximately one million people.

Therefore, one of the big questions that is floating around is What could happen if Musk decides to block Maduro’s access to those almost 5 million followers he has on X?

“If Maduro is vetoed by X, he can take advantage of the opportunity to present himself as a victim of censorship. At the same time, the veto can limit Maduro’s ability to communicate his political messages,” Shifter added.

Venezuelan political analyst Giulio Celini said that while a possible coup would not have huge practical repercussions, it would affect the flow of communication within the Venezuelan government.

“Networks are very important for Chavismo. They have made great efforts to position narratives, through bots, in X, because that is where the political discussion is concentrated,” he said.

Elon Musk and Nicolas Maduro. Photo:Apu Gomes/ AFP / EFE

The conditions that Musk imposes on Maduro to accept the fight

Although the fight had lowered the tension on Wednesday, Musk raised the temperature again and accepted the fight that Maduro proposed to him on his X account, establishing his conditions: “If I win, he resigns as dictator of Venezuela; if he wins, I’ll treat him to a free trip to Mars,” an allusion to his rocket company Space X.

The Tesla owner even reposted a poll from one of his followers in which he encouraged Internet users to vote for who would win the fight.

He did not forget to allude to another famous “mixed martial arts” fight inside a cage, which he himself promoted a few months ago, against Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook and one of his greatest rivals in the world of technology, a match that never took place.

Musk, comparing Maduro to Zuckerberg, said that against a portly Maduro, “Zuck is a little guy, so it would be a quick fight, LOL.” He added: “Maduro is a big guy and probably knows how to fight, so this would be a real fight.”

The fight will probably continue in the social media ring, where, without a doubt, both are encouraging dangerous masses of Internet users.

Carlos Jose Reyes

INTERNATIONAL DEPUTY EDITOR

TIME