Elon Musk has never lacked perseverance. The still vague offer on Twitter that the Tesla CEO and multi-billionaire made last week now also has a financial foundation. That is based on Tesla’s skyrocketing price, good for a market cap of $1,000 billion (ten times as much as Volkswagen, more than three times as much as Toyota).

Musk announced on Thursday that he can pay $46.5 billion (43 billion euros) with investment bank Morgan Stanley for his bid of 54.20 per share Twitter.

He personally guarantees 21 billion, the rest comes from two loans – with one third of Musk’s Tesla share as collateral. For his personal contribution, he will have to sell a large stake in Tesla – with probably a negative effect on the price of the car manufacturer.

The richest man in the world says he wants to buy Twitter for reasons of principle; according to him, the messaging network deletes messages too often and too quickly. That threatens freedom of expression, according to the tech entrepreneur, who has 81 million Twitter followers. He wants to take the company off the stock exchange and sell more paid subscriptions – instead of more ads.

After it became known that Musk can fund his offer, Twitter’s share price rose to $ 48, but remained below Musk’s offer. A sign that investors are not taking his offer seriously.

The Twitter board does take Elon Musk seriously and activated a protective construction. Once Musk acquires more than 15 percent of the shares, all other shareholders – except Musk – will get shares at a hefty discount. Thus his influence is diluted.

Musk wants to get around the Twitter board and hopes to entice shareholders to take a stake with him in a future Twitter under Musk. The more investors join him, the smaller Musk’s personal contribution.

But since Musk himself indicated that he does not want to take over Twitter “for the money”, the enthusiasm for it does not seem very great. Investors usually want to make money.

What can Twitter do to cut Musk off? One obvious way is to look for a higher, friendly takeover bid, from an investor or company.

Tech giants like Google or Facebook, if they were interested in Twitter at all, would run into competition problems. According to The Wall Street Journal Disney or Salesforce might be interested, and private equity parties.

But Twitter is not very Florisant for. The company suffers losses, the number of users falters and digital advertising – Twitter’s main source of income, is dominated by Google and Facebook. Competitors like TikTok do better and grow faster.

The advertising market is further constrained by privacy restrictions from Apple (on the iPhone) and soon also Google, which will limit the tracking of users in Android.

The regulatory pressure for social media is increasing, for example with the Digital Services Act which the EU imports. Contrary to Musk’s wishes, networks are getting more responsibility for what users post on their platforms. That doesn’t improve the chances for Twitter to find an attractive and friendly offer.

Probably saving English in social media are as rare as meddling billionaires.