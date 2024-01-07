In recent years, some executives and board members of Elon Musk's companies and other people close to the richest man in the world have worried that his drug use could have major consequences not only for his health, but also for his six companies and the billions in assets he oversees. The Wall Street Journal reported the news, also reporting some episodes.

Musk, in particular, allegedly used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, often at private parties around the world, where attendees sign non-disclosure agreements or give up their cellphones to enter. Musk has smoked marijuana in public before and said he has a prescription for the psychedelic ketamine.

According to the Wall Street Journal, he also took illegal drugs with Steve Jurvetson, a current member of the SpaxeX board of directors. People close to Musk, now 52, ​​said his drug use is still ongoing, particularly ketamine use. Illegal drug use, the financial newspaper writes, would likely represent a violation of federal policies that could jeopardize SpaceX's billions of dollars in government contracts.