Elon Musk had already smoked marijuana live on a videocast in 2018. | Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

According to a report in the American newspaper Wall Street Journalthe entrepreneur Elon Musk uses drugs such as ketamine, LSD, cocaine and “magic mushrooms”. Directors of Tesla, X and SpaceX said they are losing sleep in fear that the companies will be harmed.

The billionaire did not respond to the American newspaper's questions, but his lawyer Alex Spirosaid that the businessman is subjected to tests frequently, at random, and has never failed any of the exams.

In 2018, in an interview for a videocast, Musk admitted to using drugs frequently. The next day, Tesla shares fell by almost 10%. The billionaire has also admitted that he uses ketamine, a powerful anesthetic with a psychedelic effect, used to treat patients with depression. In the United States, the medicine is prescribed in a controlled manner by doctors.

In the same videocast, Musk smoked marijuana live. The day after NASA issued an official statement calling for a corporate culture review to be carried out at SpaceX and demanded that the businessman “not drink alcohol or smoke marijuana publicly again”. Musk's space company was the winner of a bid to take astronauts to the International Space Station.

The executive is famous for organizing large parties and events and most of the time guests are forced to hand over their cell phones at the entrance or sign confidentiality agreements. According to the newspaper article, directors close to Musk noticed that addictions increased from 2017. This behavior causes fear among investors. Employees of companies led by Musk admitted to the newspaper that he has already conducted meetings and presentations under the influence of drugs.