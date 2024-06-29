In recent days, entrepreneur Elon Musk has been the talk of the town. Musk was Indeed reported for sexual harassment. A new legal problem for the entrepreneur, who had to face serious accusations by eight former SpaceX engineers. According to reports, Musk allegedly had intimate relationships with two employees and also asked another to have a child.

However, accusations are mounting, with Musk allegedly creating an unhealthy work environment based on dislike and “harassment.” In short, according to the accusations, Musk would have shared photographs, inappropriate sexual jokes, etc., in short, all offensive and derogatory things about women and the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the eight defendants, the situation within SpaceX quickly deteriorated and they claimed that they were also harassed by other colleagues due to Musk’s behavior. The situation worsened when eight people were fired after a letter dating back to 2022, in which they complained about the unbecoming behavior of the company’s CEO (i.e. Musk). The dismissals occurred without any investigation, but only at the discretion of Musk himself, who is no stranger to criticism and abrupt dismissals.

So Musk must now answer to these damaging accusations, which are added to those dating back to a few months ago regarding the use of narcotics. All this is tarnishing the image of the greatest businessman. A disastrous fall in short for the famous entrepreneur. Tesla shareholders are currently voting to accept or reject the request of almost 50 billion dollars by Elon Musk.

Musk Wins NASA Contract to Destroy ISS

Elon Musk will contribute to the “destruction” of the International Space Station (ISS) through his company SpaceX. What has been stated is partly true, however it is important to clarify some things, first of all that this is not an intentional or imminent destruction. The ISS has been in orbit since 1998 and its structure has started to deteriorate, NASA and international partners intend to get rid of it by 2030. SpaceX’s task is therefore to design and build a space vehicle, which will be named “US Deorbit Vehicle (USDV)”, should join the ISS by 2030 and use engines capable of lowering its orbit. The ISS will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, burning up most of it. This process is carried out in a controlled manner so as not to cause debris to fall into residential areas.

The IIS international station

SpaceX signed an $843 million contract with NASA in June 2024. In conclusion, while it is technically true that SpaceX is responsible for the “deorbiting” and eventual destruction of the ISS, it is important to emphasize that this is a very difficult and delicate but well-planned task, with the goal of successfully completing the activity.

Ken Bowersox, the agency’s director of space operations, said:

“The selection of a US vehicle to de-orbit the International Space Station (ISS) will help NASA and its international partners ensure a safe and responsible transition into low Earth orbit at the end of station operations. This decision also supports NASA’s plans for future commercial destinations and enables the continued use of near-Earth space.”

Who is Elon Musk

Elon Musk is a well-known American entrepreneur of South African origin, born 28 June 1971 in Pretoria. He is known as one of the most prestigious people. He founded several innovative companies that changed the way we work and live:

Tesla : a giant in the automotive industry, and is also a leader in the production of luxury electric vehicles.

: a giant in the automotive industry, and is also a leader in the production of luxury electric vehicles. SpaceX : a private aerospace company, which aims to enable space travel and habitation on Mars.

: a private aerospace company, which aims to enable space travel and habitation on Mars. PayPal: an online payment system that has completely changed the way we exchange money.

In addition to these major companies, Musk is also involved in other important projects:

Neuralink : company that is developing an interface to connect the human brain to computers.

: company that is developing an interface to connect the human brain to computers. The Boring Company : a company that builds underground tunnels in order to make transportation faster.

: a company that builds underground tunnels in order to make transportation faster. OpenAI: Non-profit organization that promotes the safe and effective development of artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk is a well-known figure, and is greatly admired for his foresight and determination to achieve innovative goals. On the other hand, however, he is criticized on several occasions due to his provocative ideas, his unconventional ways of doing things and some questionable management choices. In any case, despite the conflicting opinionsElon Musk has a huge impact on the world and always has innovative ideas that often lead to concrete results.

Musk became a father for the twelfth time

The famous entrepreneur told Page Six that issuing a press release would be “weird,” so he didn’t bother sharing the birth of his new addition.

This is the third child with his partner Shivon Zilis. In fact, neither he nor Zilis have disclosed the sex and name of the child. Currently, we only know that the new entry arrived in the Musk family at the beginning of 2024.

The entrepreneur told PageSix:

“Issuing a press release would have been bizarre. I didn’t become a father secretly, all our friends and family knew. Lack of communication is not synonymous with secrecy”.

For now, both he and his partner have preferred not to reveal further information.

Elon Musk’s twelfth child is his third with Shivon Zilis – the couple already had twins, born in 2021 through in vitro fertilization – a Neuralink executive, where he serves as co-CEO. The couple, according to rumors, began dating while Musk was still in a relationship with Grimes.