In a recent post on Threads, Instagram’s social network, Vivian Jenna WilsonElon Musk’s daughter has harshly criticized her father for a sexist tweet aimed at the singer Taylor Swift. Vivian, who took her mother’s last name after turning 18 and coming out as trans, called the tweet “a horrible incel nonsense.”

Support for Kamala Harris and Criticism for Musk

Vivian began her message by expressing her support for the Democratic candidate Kamala Harrispraising the perfect timing of Taylor Swift’s endorsement of the policy. However, he then shifted the focus to her father, condemning his misogynistic comment in which Musk jokingly alluded to the idea of ​​“giving” the pop star a child, after Swift had ironically referred to herself as a “childless lady with cats.”

“Yes, I saw the tweet”wrote Vivian. “Horrible incel nonsense, that’s exactly what it is”.

A message for his followers

Vivian continued her post with a message to her audience, encouraging them not to tolerate such behavior: “Don’t let people talk to you like this. It’s disgusting, demeaning and incredibly sexist. You deserve better.”.

Vivian, who has been known to criticize her father in the past, concluded by saying that she felt the need to speak out, even though she is “not a big fan of this topic.” “I am a person with a proper name”he added, emphasizing his independence from his famous parent.

This episode is just the latest chapter in an increasingly tense relationship between Musk’s daughter and the tycoon, with Vivian having repeatedly publicly distanced herself from her father’s controversial positions.