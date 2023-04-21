Elon Musk | Twitter’s free blue verification badges started disappearing, Musk pays Stephen King’s monthly fee himself

Twitter, led by billionaire Elon Musk, on Thursday removed the verification marks that confirmed the identity of a well-known user.

Social media platform Twitter has started removing old authentication tokens. The blue mark next to a known user’s name originally meant that Twitter has verified the user’s identity.

The certification mark practice changed last fall when the billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars, or about 40 billion euros at the current exchange rate.

One of Musk’s most visible changes to Twitter operations was making verification tokens paid. In the reform branded as “Twitter Blue”, users who have paid a monthly fee have received some additional features in addition to the verification mark, such as the ability to edit tweets after they are sent.

During his short reign, Musk has said many times that he will remove the old, “earned” authentication tokens from the service, but this had not happened before.

Thursday the old authentication tokens started disappearing from the service. Public figures, for example a pop star Justin Bieber’s and former President of the United States Donald Trump’s the verification marks had disappeared on Friday morning Finnish time.

According to the AFP news agency, also, for example, the Pope of Francis the verification mark was removed, but on Friday morning, Finnish time, the pope’s account showed a grey, governmental or multifaceted organization verification mark.

The corresponding gray certification mark was seen, for example, by the head of state in the United States and, for example, the prime minister in Finland Sanna Marini and the president Sauli Niinistön in connection with the accounts.

The current spectrum of verification marks also includes gold marks, which indicate that the account belongs to an official organization.

According to the company, persons connected to organizations identified by Twitter can receive a blue, gray or gold certification label attached to the organization.

The old ones the process of removing verification marks has also caused confusion. For example, a basketball superstar LeBron James and a writer Stephen King had told in advance that they were not going to pay the monthly fee required for certification.

Despite this, both accounts were verified on Friday, and according to the verification mark, they would also have paid the required monthly fee.

However, King assured on Twitter that he has not paid a monthly fee or given Twitter his phone number, as the service claims in connection with the verification mark.

It soon became clear that Musk himself had paid the monthly fees of some public figures. According to Musk, he himself paid for King, James and the actor by William Shatner monthly account payments.

Research company Analyst at Techsponential Avi Greengart assesses the news agency AFP that Twitter’s new blue verification marks can no longer be considered as account certificates, but mainly as receipts for the monthly payment.

For example The Wall Street Journal quotes a Berlin-based application developer by Travis Browne estimate that Twitter Blue would have up to 635,000 subscribers. According to Brown’s analysis, the old verification mark would have been found in the connection of more than 400,000 accounts.