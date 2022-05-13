The agreement to finalize the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk is temporarily on hold as we are investigating how many fake accounts and bots on the social network really are. In the tweet announcing it, Musk attaches a Reuters article that reports that the company estimates in the first quarter of 2022 fake accounts represent 5 percent of the monetizable total. Musk appears to have some doubts about these figures, although it’s unclear what moves the social medium might take to further verify the numbers. Musk has big plans for Twitter after announcing the $ 44 billion purchase – he wants it quadruple the user base and delete bots, authenticating human users and making the algorithm open source. Furthermore, the tycoon intends to establish a policy that puts freedom of speech first, and therefore wants to withdraw the ban on Donald Trump and other users. Some social media experts have strong doubts about the feasibility of Musk’s projects, which could conflict with the legislation of different areas of the world, Europe in the first place.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam / fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022