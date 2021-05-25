After a precipitous fall that left it closer to US $ 30,000 than the US $ 60,000 it had conquered, bitcoin seeks to recover the US $ 40,000 from Ray Dalio and Elon Musk. What did the CEO of Tesla say this time that pushes the most important crypto asset up again.

After a week of accumulated corrections, cryptocurrencies are again showing good tone after a bullish session on Monday and put a stop to the declines that have been experienced in recent weeks thanks to the comments of Elon Musk.

Bitcoin rises more than 4% this Tuesday to US $ 38,240, Ethereum is also going up, with a rise of 12.8%, Binance coin 16%, bitcoin cash 15.9%, ripple 14.6%, Litecoin 13.4% and 6.15% dogecoin.

Bitcoin price

The founder of the US hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, acknowledged on Monday having invested in bitcoins. “I prefer them over bonds”he said at a conference hosted by Coindesk.

“I have bitcoins, personally I prefer them over bonds in an inflationary scenario”, assured the well-known investor.

Dalio was very critical of liquidity injections and expansionary policies by central banks, which are devaluing currencies. “Cash is garbage”, he pointed.

For Dalio, “All currencies have been devalued or have died, with the exception of gold”. The popular fund manager and Wall Street guru believes that bitcoin can be a store of value, on the same level as gold, against fiat money.

Dalio, who was changing his opinion about bitcoin, is now studying how to include it in his funds. Despite everything, Dalio also recognized the risks involved in investing in bitcoin, since according to him “It means having to assume a potential loss of around 80%.”

Musk talks and moves the ammeter

Dalio’s statements are also joined by comments on Twitter about Elon Musk’s bitcoin.

On Monday, the Tesla CEO wrote that he spoke to North American bitcoin miners and “They have committed to publicizing current and planned renewable use and asking WW miners to do so. Potentially promising ”.

Spoke with North American Bitcoin miners. They committed to publish current & planned renewable usage & to ask miners WW to do so. Potentially promising. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2021

Miners are a fundamental part of the operation and integrity of the network of each cryptocurrency.

Musk speaks and depending on what he says, the market moves one way or the other. The price of bitcoin is not alien to the opinion of the founder of Tesla. On May 13, cryptocurrencies began their strong bearish journey after Musk himself announced, through the bird’s network, that had stopped accepting bitcoins in the purchase of its products due to the environmental impact that has its mining. Since then, the cryptocurrency has not stopped falling.

On Sunday, bitcoin plunged more than 13% to $ 32,652, which was a more than 50% plunge from its mid-April peak, when it hit $ 64,829.

In any case, and although it has a very strong impact, it is not only Musk’s words that can with the volatile mood of this cryptoactive. Also over the weekend, China, responsible for 65% of the world’s cryptocurrency mining, imposed restrictions on activity, and that also contributed to the sharp crash.

YN