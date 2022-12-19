Billionaire Elon Musk was in Qatar this Sunday (18.Dec.2022) to follow the final duel of the 2022 World Cup between the teams of Argentina and France. The match, played at the Lusail stadium, ended with the South Americans winning 4-2 on penalties.

In your profile on Twitter, the owner of the platform posted videos and congratulated the Argentine player Messi. He said the game was “super exciting” and that the 3rd goal of the French, which left the score at 3-3 in overtime, made the number of tweets per second break a record. 🇧🇷24,400 tweets per second, the most in World Cup history”said.

At the end of the game, Musk returned to posting on his profile. He posted a video of the Argentines’ last penalty kick, which set the score at 4-2 on penalties.

“Duel in the desert. Couldn’t have asked for a better game. What an incredible match of Argentines and French”wrote Musk.

Duel in the Desert.

Couldn’t ask for a better game. Incredible play by 🇦🇷 & 🇫🇷 !!!! pic.twitter.com/XUZxjymAx0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

At World Cup right now pic.twitter.com/CG7zMMxSjE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Earlier, he had posted a video of the moment of the 1st goal of the Argentina national team, scored from a penalty by Lionel Messi. With the images, the phrase “great goal from Argentina”🇧🇷

Great goal by Argentina! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/WIs9ocfPcz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Afterwards, he also posted a video of the moment of the 2nd goal of the French. Also from the penalty spot, Mbappé tied the score at 2-2 in the final stage. In the post, Musk wrote “Well done France. Game tied”.