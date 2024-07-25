Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has filed to legally change her name and gender, saying she no longer wants to be “related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” The 18-year-old has asked to be recognized as female and given the name Vivian Jenna Wilson (Wilson is her mother’s last name). She was previously known as Xavier Alexander Musk. The request for a name change and a new birth certificate was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica. The request is contained in court documents filed in April that were only recently uncovered.



Pictured is Musk with his ex-wife Justine Wilson

Elon Musk’s Relationships and Children

Musk was married to Vivian’s mother, Canadian writer Justine Wilson, from 2000 until their divorce in 2008. Their first child, Nevada, was born in 2002 and died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at 10 weeks. According to the Department of Health, “SIDS is the sudden death of an infant between one month and one year of age, which remains unexplained after a thorough investigation, including a detailed examination of the circumstances and location of death, a review of the medical history, and a full autopsy.” The couple went on to have twin sons, Xavier and Griffin, and triplets, Damian, Kai, and Saxon. He has two other sons, X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl — who goes by Y — with singer Grimes, with whom he has had an on-and-off relationship. His children have kept a relatively low profile despite their father’s fame. On Father’s Day, the entrepreneur tweeted that he loves all his children.





In the photo Elon Musk with Grimes

Musk and anti-gay politics

Musk has been vocal on transgender issues and has been labeled anti-gay on several occasions. Last year, he complained about people using their pronouns. The court filing to change his daughter’s name and gender was filed a month before he publicly declared his support for the Republican Party, having previously voted Democrat. He has also been vocal about being a fan of Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida who introduced the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The controversial law bars schools from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues, and teachers face lawsuits if they don’t comply. In 2020, Musk tweeted, “Pronouns suck,” before deleting it. He later said, “I’m all for transgender, but all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare.”





Pictured is Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis

Musk’s Response to Woke Culture and His Daughter’s Gender Reassignment

I will destroy the “incredibly evil” culture that allows Vivian Jenna Wilson’s gender reassignment surgery. This is the promise of Elon Musk who, in an interview, states: “I was initially induced to sign papers for one of my older children, Xavier. This was before I understood what was going to happen. There was Covid and a lot of confusion and I was told that if I didn’t sign Xavier might commit suicide.” Assuring his commitment to destroy the woke culturewhich “overwhelmed” his transgender daughter, Musk explained that no one told him that the puberty-blocking drugs were “actually sterilization drugs.” “I was tricked” into signing the papers. “I essentially lost my son. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason, because your son died. My son died killed by woke culture,” Musk added.





