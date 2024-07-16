Billionaire Elon Musk said he plans to commit about $45 million a month to a new super PAC supporting Republican candidate Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter, that Musk indicated that he intends to begin his donations in July to the American Political Action Committee, to support Trump’s candidacy for the presidency.

Musk publicly endorsed Trump for the first time in the US presidential race, hours after Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally on Saturday.

Trump on Monday picked Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate, formally nominating the former president for the White House once again.