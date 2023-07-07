AFPi

07/06/2023 – 19:25

Twitter threatened to sue the giant Meta just hours after the company that controls Instagram launched Threads, an app it hopes to replace the platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

In a letter addressed to Meta’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, published this Thursday (6) by the news website Semafor, Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, accused the company of “illegal appropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other proprietary intellectuals”.

The letter accused Meta of hiring dozens of former employees of Musk’s company who “had and still have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information.”

Threads is the biggest challenge faced by Twitter to date, which has seen a number of potential competitors emerge, although none with enough power to replace one of the largest social networks in the world.

Zuckerberg’s latest move against Musk has further fueled the rivalry between the two billionaires, who even recently agreed to meet for a hand-to-hand fight inside a cage.

In his first tweet in over a decade, Zuckerberg posted a Spider-Man meme pointing to another Spider-Man, in an apparent reference to the similarities between Threads and Twitter.

Threads launched on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries at 11pm GMT on Wednesday, and early comments highlighted a close, if reduced, resemblance to Twitter.

Within hours, more than 30 million people had downloaded Threads, Zuckerberg announced on Thursday.

“It feels like the start of something special, but we have a lot of work ahead of us to build the app,” the Facebook founder wrote on his official Threads account.

There were already active accounts on the platform from celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Hugh Jackman, and media outlets such as The Washington Post and The Economist.























