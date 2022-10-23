Elon Musk no longer has such bold statements about Full Self Driving.

Elon Musk has kept many promises. To be honest: more than the undersigned expected. But in some ways, Tesla’s great leader remains a bit Theranosesque. The visionary is clearly a man who can make things happen. But his qualities, or rather those of his employees, also have limits.

For example, there is the relentless saga surrounding Full Self Driving. Even when people were only talking about Autopilot, Elon Musk already claimed that Teslas could drive completely autonomously. This came in for a lot of criticism from regulators. Especially after some unfortunate Tesla drivers found out that autonomous driving had its limits.

After some wrangling, Tesla withdrew some claims about autonomous driving, but Musk continued to promise things that his engineers could not deliver. A bit like with TopGun, his ego wrote checks that his company could not cash. For example, by the end of 2019 there would be a million robo-taxis driving around. Three years later, we still haven’t seen them.

Full Self Driving is regularly in the news, but not always for good reasons. The system clearly still often needs ‘interventions’ and every now and then it comes to a mess. One that Tesla does not always respond well to. For example, an employee who posted a crash with Full Self Driving online was brutally fired. Some think that makes sense, because you don’t hang out the dirty laundry of the company you work for. But in the context of transparency about errors and dangers, it is also somewhat cynical.

With the end of the year approaching, Musk was asked by some journalists about Full Self Driving and autonomous driving. Musk is now, emphatically more cautious in his statements:

Well, there’s this debate of what’s the interventions per mile and maybe safety interventions per mile. Like we’re not saying that that’s quite ready to have no one behind the wheel. It’s just that you will almost never have to touch the control, vehicle controllers. So, like when I came to Giga Texas from a friend’s house today, I never touched any of the controls already here. And then there is a longer process called the march of 9s, which is how many 9s reliability do you need before you could really be comfortable saying that the car could drive with no one in it? And there’s some subjectivity as to how many 9s you need. But I think we’ll be pretty close to having enough 9s that you’re going to have no one in the car by the end of this year. And certainly, without a question, that’s in my mind next year. Elon Musk, remembers the march of the Titans 9s

In case you’re wondering, the March of the 9s is a theory that works like this. Suppose a car is 99.999 percent ‘safe’ in terms of autonomous driving. Then you still crash every 100,000 kilometers on average once. If you now manage to ‘move up another 9’ to 99.9999 percent safe, a car will only crash once every one million kilometers. Anyway, it actually sounds more interesting than it is, because in the end people won’t care about ‘9s’ but how often they crash.

So Musk now aims to have a system that is safer than a human could possibly do by the end of this year or sometime next year. But hard claims about self-driving cars, Musk no longer makes…

