For one reason or another, Elon Musk always find a way to be the center of attention. Sometimes due to his so-called extravagant tweets, other times due to his actions at the head of Tesla or Twitter, but recently mostly due to the capital losses that have been really huge in recent months. Enough to make it enter the Guinness World Record ranking: in fact, it is his biggest asset loss evergoing from 320 billion dollars in November two years ago to the current 138 billion.

“I can assure you that my son does not live in luxury at all, on the contrary. He does not own his own house and lives in modest apartments ”. This was stated by the mother of Elon Musk, Maye Haldemanwho told Il Corriere della Sera how the success of the South African manager in recent years has surprised her too: “As a child he was very shy. He was a closed kid, in the morning I struggled to get him out of bed to go to school. How could I predict that he would be so successful? Geniuses are capable of inventing wonderful things in their basements, but they have no survival instinct“. Not only appreciation on his part towards his son, who at the helm of Tesla and SpaceX has collected enviable goals over the years.

But the fact that Elon Musk is no longer the richest man in the world after the recent losses you know too. “Alt. I’m not sure that, at least this week, Elon is indeed the richest man alive”, he claims. And he concludes with an anecdote: “By the time he sold PayPal he had already become very rich. I was worried about his health, I wanted him to stop for a while. He asked me, ‘Do you think I should go into rockets, electric cars or solar energy?’ I suggested that he pick one thing and focus on that. He didn’t listen to me. But he was successful. What he has done is amazingWe are proud of him”.