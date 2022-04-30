Running a platform like Twitter requires a high level of responsibility. Why should Elon Musk be the one to bring that with him?

ELon Musk, the world’s richest person with a book value of $219 billion, is buying Twitter for $44 billion. This could be harmless news in the business section, but it is not due to the social and political importance of Twitter. While Facebook is the larger social network, Twitter is where celebrities, politicians and journalists directly interact and react to each other.

The sentence that this or that person spoke up about an event of whatever kind on Twitter is now an integral part of current reporting. Without Twitter, for example, the rise and fall of the Pirate Party would not have been possible in this form. And the fact that German politics is in parts approaching what was previously only known from the pirates also has to do with the fact that today basically every politician can be found on the short message service.